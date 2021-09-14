Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Rises By 2,011.4%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, an increase of 2,011.4% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 47,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.88. 40,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,648. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

