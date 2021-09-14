Short Interest in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Drops By 89.9%

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the August 15th total of 190,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. 193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,611. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

