Short Interest in MeaTech 3D Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Declines By 86.4%

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the August 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MeaTech 3D stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. 2,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,565. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. MeaTech 3D has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

MeaTech 3D Company Profile

MeaTech 3D Ltd. is a technology company. It focuses on developing and out-licensing its proprietary three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies seeking to manufacture proteins without the need for animal slaughter.

