Short Interest in Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC) Rises By 8,050.0%

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 8,050.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:TVPC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 58,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,617. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. Twin Vee PowerCats has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.58.
Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile
Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.