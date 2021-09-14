Short Interest in Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC) Rises By 8,050.0%

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 8,050.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TVPC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 58,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,617. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. Twin Vee PowerCats has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.58.

Twin Vee Powercats, Inc is a multi-industry company. It manufactures American-made products with American marine craftsmen in an American factory. The firm engages to build, buy and invest in Real Estate and boat sales. It owns and operates real estate assets in Florida. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, FL.

