Short Interest in ViewCast.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCST) Decreases By 91.7%

ViewCast.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,512,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VCST stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,184. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. ViewCast.com has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

ViewCast.com Company Profile

ViewCast.com, Inc develops industrial hardware and software through Niagara Streaming Media and Osprey business. The Niagara Streaming Media business delivers systems that are self-contained professional-grade systems. It serves broadcasters, enterprises, educational institutions and government entities.

