Showcase Reaches Market Capitalization of $346,379.58 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, Showcase has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Showcase has a market cap of $346,379.58 and approximately $62,899.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00079290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00122850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.66 or 0.00172345 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,752.68 or 0.99897594 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.52 or 0.07150586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.54 or 0.00911399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.