Showcase (SHO) Market Cap Reaches $346,379.58

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Showcase has a total market cap of $346,379.58 and $62,899.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00079290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00122850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.66 or 0.00172345 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,752.68 or 0.99897594 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.52 or 0.07150586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $426.54 or 0.00911399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002887 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

