SIG (LON:SHI) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of SIG (LON:SHI) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 54 ($0.71).
SHI stock opened at GBX 52.55 ($0.69) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £620.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.28. SIG has a 52 week low of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 49.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73.
About SIG
