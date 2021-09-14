SIG (LON:SHI) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of SIG (LON:SHI) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 54 ($0.71).

SHI stock opened at GBX 52.55 ($0.69) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £620.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.28. SIG has a 52 week low of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 49.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73.

About SIG

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

