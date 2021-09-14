Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.67 Per Share

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research note issued on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.65 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.88.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $268.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $270.23. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.22 and its 200 day moving average is $242.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,339,000 after purchasing an additional 315,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,149,000 after buying an additional 691,739 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,165,000 after buying an additional 41,884 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after buying an additional 824,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.