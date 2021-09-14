Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Equities research analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLGN. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. Silgan has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Silgan by 40.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 40,478 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter worth $208,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter worth $1,200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Silgan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after purchasing an additional 77,545 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Silgan by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 99,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

