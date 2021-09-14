Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $195.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLAB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. restated a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $145.57 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,202. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

