Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 512.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,154,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,021,000 after purchasing an additional 966,323 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 789,328 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth about $33,673,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,862,000 after purchasing an additional 216,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 443.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,438 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 208,438 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,781. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $81.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

