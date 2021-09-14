Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSD opened at $109.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

