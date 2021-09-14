Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $2,869,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 632,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,369,000 after buying an additional 23,184 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $61,847,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 959,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,543,000 after buying an additional 199,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $459.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIX. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

