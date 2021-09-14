Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 144,322 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,322 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Yum China were worth $32,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 25.1% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 41,816 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Yum China by 3.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Yum China by 4.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Yum China by 314.5% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 126,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 225.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

