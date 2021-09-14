Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 17,257 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Waters were worth $27,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $403.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $394.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.08. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WAT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

