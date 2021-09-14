Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.35% of Owens Corning worth $35,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 196,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,278,000 after purchasing an additional 101,660 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 54,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.06.

NYSE:OC opened at $96.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.90. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.