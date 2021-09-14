Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.18% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $25,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,721,000 after acquiring an additional 538,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after acquiring an additional 355,976 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 279,749 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 304,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 211,295 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total transaction of $825,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,955,435.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,376. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $273.84 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.25.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

