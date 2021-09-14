Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 65,398 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,315,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65,398 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.32% of The Western Union worth $30,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union by 347.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 31.1% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

