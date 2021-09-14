SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SKC) Announces Final Dividend of $0.07

SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SKC) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0669 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27.
SkyCity Entertainment Group Company Profile
