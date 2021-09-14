SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SKC) Announces Final Dividend of $0.07

SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SKC) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0669 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27.

SkyCity Entertainment Group Company Profile

SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming, entertainment, hotel, convention, hospitality, and tourism sectors in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through Skycity Auckland, Other New Zealand Operations, SkyCity Adelaide, and International Business segments.

