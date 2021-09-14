Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) versus Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Critical Comparison

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

35.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Activision Blizzard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software -14.69% -0.36% -0.31% Activision Blizzard 29.17% 17.05% 11.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Activision Blizzard’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software $51.30 million 4.94 $4.16 million $0.17 27.82 Activision Blizzard $8.09 billion 7.55 $2.20 billion $3.25 24.16

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Micro Software. Activision Blizzard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith Micro Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Smith Micro Software and Activision Blizzard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software 0 0 4 0 3.00 Activision Blizzard 0 2 20 0 2.91

Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus target price of $9.65, indicating a potential upside of 104.02%. Activision Blizzard has a consensus target price of $113.45, indicating a potential upside of 44.47%. Given Smith Micro Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Activision Blizzard.

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats Smith Micro Software on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot. The company was founded by William W. Smith Jr. on November 30, 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform. The Blizzard Entertainment segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the PC platform. The King Digital Entertainment segment develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services, particularly on mobile platforms, such as Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

