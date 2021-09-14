Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $7,888,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,872,000 after buying an additional 25,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.09. 12,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.78.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.