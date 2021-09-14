Smith Moore & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.0% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.11. 27,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,191. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.11 and its 200-day moving average is $154.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

