Smith Moore & CO. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMA Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.88. The company had a trading volume of 16,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,407. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

