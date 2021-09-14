Smith Moore & CO. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,147 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.48% of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 98.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBDR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. 12,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,317. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

