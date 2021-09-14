Smith Moore & CO. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 35.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,071,000 after purchasing an additional 138,879 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 71.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.07. 74,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,800,485. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.20 and its 200 day moving average is $119.38. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.