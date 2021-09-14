Smith Moore & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 492.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 26,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.08. The stock had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,693. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.47. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $75.89 and a twelve month high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

