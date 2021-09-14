Société Générale Société anonyme Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme’s FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.
Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion.
Shares of SCGLY opened at $6.36 on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.57.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
