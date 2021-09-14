Société Générale Société anonyme Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme’s FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SCGLY. BNP Paribas raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Shares of SCGLY opened at $6.36 on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.57.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.