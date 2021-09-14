Somerset Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Somerset Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,939 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 0.8% of Somerset Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

MCD traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.91. 25,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,502. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.79. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $179.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

