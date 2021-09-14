Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) to Issue $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of SOR stock opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Source Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Source Capital worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

