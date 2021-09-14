South State Corp Buys 634 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

South State Corp raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $52,317,000 after purchasing an additional 181,185 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Ross Stores by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 139,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Ross Stores by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 258.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROST opened at $113.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

