South State Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

South State Corp raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $372.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.17. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.