South State Corp Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

South State Corp boosted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,632 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,914 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,824,107,000 after purchasing an additional 159,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,488,446,000 after purchasing an additional 406,093 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $628,834,000 after acquiring an additional 380,813 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $390,081,000 after acquiring an additional 291,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,471,273 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $345,361,000 after acquiring an additional 104,091 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,491,197.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,746. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CTXS opened at $108.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.66 and a 1 year high of $146.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

