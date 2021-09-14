South State Corp Has $881,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

South State Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 102,537 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Target by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $243.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $146.45 and a 52-week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

