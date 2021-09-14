South State Corp Purchases 2,669 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

South State Corp raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $224.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.73 and its 200 day moving average is $216.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

