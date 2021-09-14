South State Corp Sells 1,777 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

South State Corp lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $86.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

