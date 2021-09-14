South State Corp Sells 2,078 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

South State Corp reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 85,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO opened at $99.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $234.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.