South State Corp Sells 3,082 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

South State Corp cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 102.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.