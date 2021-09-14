South State Corp Sells 433 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

South State Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 20,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock opened at $420.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.18 and a 52 week high of $430.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $415.28 and a 200-day moving average of $387.30.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.