South State Corp Sells 90 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

South State Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,849 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 53.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,737 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after acquiring an additional 69,542 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 9.4% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. upped their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Shares of BA stock opened at $214.48 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.75.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.