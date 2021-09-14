South State Corp Trims Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

South State Corp cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,252,758,000 after buying an additional 3,867,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,687,214,000 after buying an additional 3,464,493 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after buying an additional 969,215 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,184,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,114,000 after purchasing an additional 659,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1,484.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,132,000 after purchasing an additional 607,373 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $548,766.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,172 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,578 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Citigroup cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $129.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.71 and a 200 day moving average of $119.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.