South State Corp Trims Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

South State Corp reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $129.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.71 and a 200 day moving average of $119.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.25%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,172 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,578 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

