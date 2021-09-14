Space Cow Boy (SCB) Trading 76.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $56.73 or 0.00121429 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 76.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $114,107.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00061881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00145480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.79 or 0.00814998 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00043282 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.