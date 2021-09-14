SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stake Trimmed by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 8.6% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $17,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.47. 272,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,736. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $356.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.69.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

