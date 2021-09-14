SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Position Raised by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $147,000.

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.77. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

