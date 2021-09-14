SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $506,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 24.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 313,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,908,000 after acquiring an additional 61,117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $490.06. The stock had a trading volume of 54,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,418. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $492.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.85. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $321.77 and a 1 year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

