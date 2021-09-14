Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $640.64 Million

Brokerages predict that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will report sales of $640.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $657.90 million and the lowest is $633.50 million. Splunk posted sales of $558.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

SPLK traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.49. 1,247,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Splunk has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $222.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.74. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

