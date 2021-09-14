Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $302.63.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $244.22 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,028,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,588,000 after purchasing an additional 232,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,629,000 after purchasing an additional 900,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,552,000 after purchasing an additional 269,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,385,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,448,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

