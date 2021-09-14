Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.
SPRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spruce Biosciences Company Profile
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).
