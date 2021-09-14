Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,384,300 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 104.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,708,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384,300 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 3.0% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $128,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 7,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.8% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 52,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 50,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.0% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.01. The company had a trading volume of 267,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,289,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $232.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

